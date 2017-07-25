Dozens found vehicles damaged after rocks fall from train tracks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people found their vehicles damaged Tuesday after rocks fell from a nearby train track in Springfield.

CSX was doing maintenance work on the tracks near the intersection of Dwight and Frank B. Murray Streets in Springfield.

That’s when they say some ballast rock was knocked from the elevated tracks. People who were in the area at the time came out to find damage to their cars.

Vickie Lowe, of Springfield said, “I was just shocked to see my back windshield, as you can see in back of me it was just thrown in and then rocks actually hit the side of my car and the top of my car.”

Anyone who believes their car was damaged can contact the company.

