Corn crop coming in slowly this year

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Corn is a summer favorite, but the crop is a little late this year.

Corn was planted during the first week of April, and farmers try to get corn around the Fourth of July. Corn thrives in warmer weather, and cooler temperatures have slowed the growing process and made it harder for the corn to ripen.

“The reason it’s slow, it happened about 90 days ago in May, when we had not the best weather for it. It was cool and rainy. Corn likes 90 degree weather and humid weather,” Raymond Rex of Four Rex Farm said.

We are expected to see the same amount of corn as normal this year, but just expect the crop to be slightly delayed. Corn will continue to grow through the middle of September.