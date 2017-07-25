Corn crop coming in slowly this year

Cool weather in May is to blame for delay

By Published:

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Corn is a summer favorite, but the crop is a little late this year.

Corn was planted during the first week of April, and farmers try to get corn around the Fourth of July. Corn thrives in warmer weather, and cooler temperatures have slowed the growing process and made it harder for the corn to ripen.

“The reason it’s slow, it happened about 90 days ago in May, when we had not the best weather for it. It was cool and rainy. Corn likes 90 degree weather and humid weather,” Raymond Rex of Four Rex Farm said.

We are expected to see the same amount of corn as normal this year, but just expect the crop to be slightly delayed. Corn will continue to grow through the middle of September.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s