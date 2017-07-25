Chicopee Police searching for car theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a car theft suspect.

Chicopee Police Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect went into a driveway on Bristol Street and stole a vehicle around 10:25 a.m., on July 19.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male, wearing black shorts with a red and grey shirt.

He was carrying a skateboard, which he left behind.

Officer Wilk said the vehicle had previously been stolen in June and was located on Empire Street. Police believe the suspect had a spare key and used it to steal the car.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700, if you have any information.