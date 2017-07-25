Chicopee Police looking for man in photo

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man in the photo.

The Chicopee Police Department said the man was seen going through recycle bins and taking out cans.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News the man entered a yard at 105 Meadow Street and stole a machine.

The suspect is described as an older male with a mustache. He was wearing blue jeans, white tee shirt and zip up sweatshirt.

If you can identify the man in the photo or have any information, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 584-1730.

