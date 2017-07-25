Animal Control: Coyotes have always been in western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coyotes have been seen wandering through a West Springfield and residents like Sheryl Holloway are not thrilled with the thought of having them near by, especially with her young children around.

“If we do see the coyotes come into our yard or in the neighborhood, we’ll probably just stay in the house,” said Holloway.

Springfield Animal Control told 22News that coyotes are more afraid of us then we are of them and that if you do see them traveling in packs, it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

T. J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center’s Hannah Orenstein said that coyotes have always been here in western Massachusetts.

They roam the woods here and often will cut through residential neighborhoods. If you see one, it is most likely looking for food and won’t bother you unless you approach it.

“The best thing people can do if they see them is just leave them alone,” said Orenstein. “If folks obviously don’t want them in their yards, the best thing they can do is make their yard uncomfortable for wild life.”

Oreinstein suggests you don’t leave food out and cut back your hedges to minimize hiding places for coyotes. There are even automated sprinkler systems you can install to startle wild life and prompt them to leave your property.

She also mentioned that hearing coyotes howling at night is normal, and nothing to be afraid of.