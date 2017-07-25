Amherst police warning residents about phone schemes

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Amherst are warning residents about a phone scheme that allegedly cost someone $5,000.

According to Amherst Police, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a relative in distress who needed money in the form of gift cards.

Police are also reminding residents that no government agency will ever call you asking for money, especially in the form of gift cards.

If you receive these types of calls or have any questions, you’re asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 413-259-3000.

