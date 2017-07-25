Air Raid? Plane lands on Georgia highway

(WXIA/NBC News) Drivers on Georgia’s Highway 316 got a surprise Monday afternoon when a plane decorated with a German Luftwaffe paint scheme made an emergency landing.

“At first we thought it was just flying low until we saw it gradually get lower and then land,” driver Samantha Eloise Starr said.

The pilot, Fred Meyer, said that the plane is used for stunts at air shows. He said he was practicing at 2500 feet when something went wrong. He tried to restart the engine and when he couldn’t, made the decision to land on 316.

“I was able to adjust my speed to flow into the traffic and make a very nice landing,” he said.

