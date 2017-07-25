3 hospitalized after motorcycle, go-kart crashed

COTUIT, Mass. (AP) — Officials say three people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle and a go-kart collided in Massachusetts.
Barnstable police say the “makeshift go-kart” was accompanied by at least two dirt bikes when the group tried to cross state Route 28 in Cotuit Saturday night.
The go-kart was struck by a westbound motorcycle, and the Cotuit Fire Department say first responders found it upside-down and engulfed in flames.
The driver of the go-kart, Patrick O’Shaughnessy and his 23-year-old passenger, Sarah Williams, have been hospitalized in stable and serious conditions.
Police say the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Staley Crowe, has also been hospitalized with non-life threatening facial injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
