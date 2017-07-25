3 hospitalized after motorcycle, go-kart crashed

The crash is still under investigation

Associated Press Published:

COTUIT, Mass. (AP) — Officials say three people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle and a go-kart collided in Massachusetts.

Barnstable police say the “makeshift go-kart” was accompanied by at least two dirt bikes when the group tried to cross state Route 28 in Cotuit Saturday night.

The go-kart was struck by a westbound motorcycle, and the Cotuit Fire Department say first responders found it upside-down and engulfed in flames.

The driver of the go-kart, Patrick O’Shaughnessy and his 23-year-old passenger, Sarah Williams, have been hospitalized in stable and serious conditions.

Police say the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Staley Crowe, has also been hospitalized with non-life threatening facial injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s