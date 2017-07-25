2 Springfield men charged with drug and gun offenses in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were charged with drug and firearms offenses in federal court Tuesday.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Alexis Ayala and 38-year-old Wilfredo Perez are facing charges of one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Ayala faces additional charges of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both Perez and Ayala distributed heroin in Hampden County in April 2015 and in December 2015.

If convicted, both men could face up to 30 years in prison with a minimum of three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Ayala will face an additional of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, if convicted on felon in possession of a firearm charge.