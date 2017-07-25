18-20 years in prison for man who beat Chicopee bar owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident will spend the next 18 to 20 years in prison, for severely beating a Chicopee bar owner with a metal pipe nearly two years ago.

Wilmer Torres pleaded guilty to armed assault and battery on a person over 60, in connection to the July 28, 2015 incident at Chief’s Lounge on Chicopee Street.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Torres and his accomplice, Jose Villegas-Rodriguez, broke into the bar early that morning and began stealing numerous items. The two were confronted by the business’ 64 year-old owner, who the suspect then began beating with metal pipes.

The victim had been listed in serious condition at the hospital following the attack, and had to undergo surgery. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that he had helped police and prosecutors.

“My deep appreciation to the victim and his family for coming forward and working with law enforcement to bring Torres to justice. It is my hope that this verdict confirms to the victim, and to the public at large, that the criminal justice system will hold accountable the guilty that commit violent acts and will work to protect the innocent who only seek peace and safety. Mr. Torres’s acts are reprehensible and I am pleased that he will serve a very lengthy term in state prison,” Gulluni said in a statement sent to 22News.

Villegas-Rodriguez has already been sentenced to 18-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in the case. Villegas-Rodriguez was also charged in the killing of Juan Zayas, the father of a Massachusetts state trooper, in Springfield back in January of 2016.