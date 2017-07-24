Youth to build positive relationship with police at Youth Adventure Academy

Designed to build positive relationship between police and youth

By Published:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2017 Youth Adventure Academy kicked off Monday in Amherst.

The week-long program is hosted each summer by the Amherst and UMass Police Departments.

According to the UMass Police Department, the program is designed to establish a positive relationship between police and the youth in the community.

Students are expected to learn about everything from defensive tactics to internet safety. They’ll also take part in outdoor activities at the Adventure Based Ropes Course at the Norwottuck Range.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli joined the group of 6th, 7th and 8th graders Monday morning and will bring you highlights on 22News at Noon and starting at 5:00 p.m.

 

