Worst Case Scenario: Hawaii prepares for attack

(KHNL) The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is kicking off an educational campaign aimed at helping residents and visitors figure out what to do if the state is the target of a nuclear missile attack from North Korea.

Hawaii is the first state to prepare the public for the possibility of a ballistic missile strike.

The state’s emergency management agency said the threat to the islands from the rogue nation is “currently assessed to be low,” but officials added ongoing North Korean missile tests — and growing public concern — have prompted officials to work on preparedness and disaster management plans.

Vern Miyagi, administrator of the emergency management agency, stressed that the public shouldn’t be alarmed by the planning.

Rather, he said, the public should see the preparation and education much like the work being done to prepare the public for hurricane and tsunami, which pose a greater risk to the state.

“We need to tell the public what the state is doing,” Miyagi said. “We do not want to cause any undue stress for the public; however, we have a responsibility to plan for all hazards.”

