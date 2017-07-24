Where would the money from recreational marijuana sales tax go?

BOSTON (WWLP) – State residents could pay up to a 20 percent tax on legal pot purchases. Lawmakers expect a great deal of that money to be used to set up the industry, but some lawmakers are looking to tap into the remaining funds.

Taxes on pot sales could bring in about $100 million in new revenue each year. But where would all that money go?

Under the marijuana reform bill, 3 percent of that 20 percent tax would go to cities and towns that choose to charge a local option tax.

The state’s 6.25 percent sales tax is also included as part of the marijuana tax.

The remaining 10.75 percent will go into a “Marijuana Regulation Fund” that helps pay for setting up this newly legal industry.

A portion would fund public awareness campaigns such as educating children about marijuana use. State Rep. James O’Day told 22News that “Hopefully we’ll be able to, with some additional dollars, put them to use where it will be beneficial for education and treatment.”

Remaining funds can be used for substance use prevention and treatment, public safety, police training and jail diversion programs.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill to use 1 percent of tax revenues for a youth employment program.