Westfield firefighters, Red Cross installed smoke detectors in city homes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Westfield residents got free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors Monday.

The city’s fire department and the Red Cross teamed-up to get the potentially life-saving devices into more homes in Westfield. Three different fire crews split up to deliver and install the detectors.

In order to qualify for the free detectors, your home had to be built before 1975, and your current smoke alarms had to be 10 years old or older.

The new smoke detectors will last up to 10 years.

22News spoke with Louise Fleming, a 101 year-old World War II veteran, who was so happy that Westfield takes good care of its residents.

“I’m so pleased to know senior citizens here in Westfield are taken care of so well, and this is another example of what they are always offering to help you out,” Fleming said.

Firefighters also made sure Louise’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were put low enough so that she can reach them.

The process took about 15 minutes for each detector to be installed.