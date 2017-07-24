West Springfield residents on edge after pack of coyotes sightings

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents are concerned after a West Springfield resident reported sightings of a large pack of coyotes.

City officials told 22News they don’t normally see coyotes traveling in large packs.

A West Springfield resident reported seeing 15 to 20 coyotes roaming Paucatuck Squassick Roads at night time over the weekend.

The Environmental Committee and West Springfield Animal Control said it’s very unusual to see that many coyotes in a pack.

Coyotes roaming in numbers can be less afraid of humans, and reports of this alleged sighting have caused concern in the neighborhood.

“I was really surprised to know that there were so many in a loop,” Gretchen Schwamb told 22News. “I walk my son’s dog, and I walk him with a leash. I don’t know that I’ll walk him so late at night anymore.”

West Springfield animal control said coyote sightings are common.

They told 22News they get 10 to 15 calls a day about coyotes, bears and foxes, but not usually in a large pack.

Usually they get reports of single sightings like this coyote photo taken last week in West Springfield.

Michael Talbot of West Springfield said he’s only seen one coyote in the eight years he’s lived in West Springfield. But he said a large pack sighting wouldn’t surprise him.

“I’m not surprised, they’re spreading out, there’s not enough room for them,” Talbot said. “It’s easier pickings in the city than compared to out in the woods.”

Environmental Police won’t be called to intervene unless coyotes are injured or become aggressive.

Todd Steglinski, a member of the Environmental Committee told 22News coyotes typically move within a four or five mile range.

Steglinski recommends against leaving your trash or any animal food outside.