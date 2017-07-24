Water use restriction issued for Northampton residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A water use restriction has been issued for Northampton residents who use the city’s public water supply, effective immediately.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Northampton Department of Public Works said the Department of Environmental Protection, which regulated the water system, requires these restrictions when the stream-flow in the Mill River drops to 26.3 cubic feet per second for three days in a row or when the states Drought Task Force declares drought conditions at the drought advisory level or higher.

An immediate ban on nonessential outdoor water use is required. The water uses banned include:

Irrigation of lawns and watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of sprinklers or other mechanical means

Irrigation by means of a handheld hose is permissible, but only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks

Except as needed to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.

The water restriction will be lifted when the stream flow rises above 26.3 cubic feet per second for 7 consecutive days. The city will notify residents when the restriction is lifted.

If you are found violating the water restrictions, you will be fined $100 for the first violation and $200 for the second and subsequent violations.