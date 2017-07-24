VIDEO: Kayaking down the street in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain poured down on western Massachusetts Monday morning, causing some minor street flooding throughout the region.

On South Park Terrace in Agawam Monday morning, there was enough water in the road that it was possible to paddle a kayak down the street, as you can see in cell phone video shot by 22News photographer Don Sutherland.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that the heavier rain will calm and turn to showers as the afternoon goes on. To see if there is any more rain in the coming days, check out the latest 22News Storm Team 7-Day Forecast.

