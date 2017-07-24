Victim injured during Chicopee home invasion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating a reported home invasion Sunday night, in which the victim says two men forced their way into her home, while she and two children were inside.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were called to 76 Meadow Street in Willmansett shortly before 10:00 P.M. following a call claiming that two men- one of whom had a knife- had kicked through the door of an apartment and assaulted a resident there.

Wilk says that when police got there, they found the apartment’s living room “in total disarray.” The victim said that she was home with two children when the break-in took place, she heard a noise and went to check the living room, where she saw the suspects going through everything in the room. One of the suspects struck the woman on her left side, however she later declined medical treatment.

After striking the victim, the suspects went to the second floor of the apartment and searched a room there. Wilk said that the two took an “unknown item,” and got away.

No description of the suspects has been released, though Wilk said that they were reported to be African-American. If you have any information, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, or you can anonymously text “SOLVE CHICOPEE” and your message to CRIMES at 274637.