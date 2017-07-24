Two bodies found in Pittsfield home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in their Pittsfield home Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said 53-year-old John Kordana and 39-year-old Celeste Kordana were found dead at their Harryel Street home.

Police received a call to conduct a wellbeing check on the Kordanas.

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. and had to force entry into the home.

Autopsies will be conducted at the Holyoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of deaths.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.