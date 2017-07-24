Tree falls on woman in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was seriously hurt when a tree fell on her in East Longmeadow Monday afternoon.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Manley told 22News a 49-year-old woman from South Hadley was seriously injured around 3 p.m., when the tree fell on Smith Avenue.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Sgt. Manley did not tell 22News the severity of her injuries.

Two cars were also damaged when the tree came down.

Crews will need to remove the tree before the road is passable.