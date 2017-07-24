Take caution when pulling over on the highway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ten-year-old girl was struck and killed over the weekend after she got out of a car in the Mass Pike breakdown lane.

The owner of Chuck’s Auto Body in Chicopee told 22News that drivers need to have a plan if they have to pull over on the highway.

“You should pull over far enough so you’re not in harm’s way,” said Chuck Swider, Owner of Chuck’s Auto Body. “Try not to get out of the driver’s side. Cars coming up on the highway are coming at a rapid speed.”

Swider also told 22News that passengers need to be extremely alert when exiting their disabled vehicles and that they should use their hazards to make oncoming traffic aware that they are there.