Broken down tractor trailer causing delays on I-91N in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken down tractor trailer truck is causing backup on I-91 North in Springfield.

Using our 22News Springfield Skycam, we are able to see a tractor trailer stopped in the right lane of I-91 North in the construction zone, near Exit 8. Traffic is being forced to merge into the left lane to get around the truck.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Leonczyk told 22News a tow truck is on its way to move the tractor trailer. There is no estimated time the truck will be cleared, so it’s best to give yourself extra time if you’re heading North on I-91 Monday morning.

One lane is closed on I-91 North, near 291 exit, due to a stuck tractor trailer. @nickbannin keeping an eye on it for us! @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/7v5uM0NlHC — Tamara Sacharczyk (@TamaraJaynes) July 24, 2017