Broken down tractor trailer causing delays on I-91N in Springfield

State police on their way to the site of the broken down truck

By Published: Updated:
22News Skycam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken down tractor trailer truck is causing backup on I-91 North in Springfield.

Using our 22News Springfield Skycam, we are able to see a tractor trailer stopped in the right lane of I-91 North in the construction zone, near Exit 8. Traffic is being forced to merge into the left lane to get around the truck.

Live Traffic Map

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Leonczyk told 22News a tow truck is on its way to move the tractor trailer. There is no estimated time the truck will be cleared, so it’s best to give yourself extra time if you’re heading North on I-91 Monday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s