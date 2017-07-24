State bar asked to investigate 2 former prosecutors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts state bar has been asked to investigate two former prosecutors involved in the case of a former chemist at a state drug lab.

The Boston Globe reports an attorney with the Innocence Project and a professor at the Northeastern University School of Law filed complaint letters with the Office of Bar Counsel.

Their complaints come a month after a Springfield judge determined former assistant attorneys general Anne Kaczmarek and Kris Foster “tampered with the fair administration of justice” by deliberately concealing documents and making misrepresentations to a judge.

Kaczmarek and Foster worked on the case of Sonja Farak, a former chemist who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the Amherst drug lab.

The attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

___

