State bar asked to investigate 2 former prosecutors

Attorneys worked on the case of Sonja Farak

Associated Press Published:
sonja farak
In this WWLP file image from 2013, former drug lab chemist Sonja Farak is seen during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown. The two former prosecutors, Anne Kaczmarek and Kris Foster, worked on Farak's case.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts state bar has been asked to investigate two former prosecutors involved in the case of a former chemist at a state drug lab.

The Boston Globe reports an attorney with the Innocence Project and a professor at the Northeastern University School of Law filed complaint letters with the Office of Bar Counsel.

Their complaints come a month after a Springfield judge determined former assistant attorneys general Anne Kaczmarek and Kris Foster “tampered with the fair administration of justice” by deliberately concealing documents and making misrepresentations to a judge.

Kaczmarek and Foster worked on the case of Sonja Farak, a former chemist who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the Amherst drug lab.

The attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

 

