Springfield Public Schools hosts job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public schools is looking to fill 75 jobs before the start of the school year.

On Monday, they held a career fair at FutureWorks career center in Springfield. They are looking to fill a variety of positions, with education requirements range depending on the position.

Lucy Perez, the Human Resources Administrator for SPS, told 22News, “This is the first time we’ve hosted this job fair in partnership with FutureWorks because we do have an abundance of position in the district and we want to try to fill hose people the start of the school year.’

Open positions include middle and high school math teachers, special education teachers, crossing guards, bus monitors, food service staff, and parent facilitators.