Springfield commuter rail travel gets a boost

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Round trip rail service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield will more than double next year.

Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy announced Monday that the Connecticut Rail Line that is currently under construction will more than double the daily number of round trips offered in 2018.

Some Springfield residents are hopeful the increase could open up job opportunities.

Tamkia Price told 22News, “The jobs, cause I know for me right now my car is in the shop, I just got a new job, and I was getting a lot of calls for jobs in Connecticut and I couldn’t take it cause I didn’t have transportation.”

The rail line is expected to launch in May of 2018.