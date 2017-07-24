Several roadwork projects underway in Springfield, Chicopee

(WWLP) – Several roadwork projects are continuing this week in Hampden County.

SPRINGFIELD

Utility work is scheduled to take place on Dickinson Street from Locust Street to Belmont Avenue, and on Warwick Street from Armory Street to Heywood Street.

Roads in and around Downtown Springfield are also being worked on as a part of MGM’s off-site roadwork. According to a release sent to 22News, changes in traffic patterns and delays are expected on Dwight Street, Plainfield Street, John Street, and Union Street.

MassDOT is scheduled to close down I-91 North at Exit 3 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Signs will be in place to direct drivers back onto I-91 North and to I-291 East.

I-91 South is scheduled to close down at Temporary Exit 7-6 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Exit 1A will also be closed during that time. Signs will be in place to direct drivers back onto I-91 South and to downtown Springfield.

CHICOPEE

Crews will be installing a sewer main on Broadway Street between East Street and Beauchamp Terrace. The road will be closed to thru traffic, but access will be available for residents and businesses.

Hampden Street in Chicopee will be closed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews grade the road.

A water main is being installed on Burnett Road, where only one lane will be open for alternating one-way traffic.