Real Estate Minute: short sales 101

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You may have heard that buying a short sale is a great way for prospective homeowners to get a property at a bargain price. In this edition of Real Estate Minute with the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, President Rick Sawicki shared what you need to know about short sales.

REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley

Serving Western Massachusetts

221 Industry Avenue

Springfield

(413) 785-1328

For more information, visit RAPV.com.

Promotional Consideration Provided by: REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley