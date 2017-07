(WCSH) If you visit the city of Gardiner, Maine you may notice a little less debris along the streets and sidewalks.

That’s because dozens of people spent a sunny Saturday collecting trash all over town.

The incentive? Free marijuana.

“Bring us back the full trash bag, and we give them a gift of cannabis,” said Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana in Gardiner.

