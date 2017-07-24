Pet Corner: Corra

Name: Corra

Breed: Domestic short hair mix

Age: 8 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Grey

Background

Corra was a stray who was taken in by animal control in the Greenfield area, then she was brought to Dakin. This nice kitty has been through tough times and looks forward to being someone’s pet and to be safe and cozy in a home.

Corra received some medical treatments that have cost her some bald spots on her coat, but she is expected to re-grow her hair and look purr-fect in no time! This lovely kitty is currently at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.