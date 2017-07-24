Nine dead in sweltering 18-wheeler

(NBC News) At least nine people are dead and dozens more remain hospitalized after being found in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Federal agents say the people found in the 18-wheeler at a Walmart parking lot are victims of human smuggling.

Eight people were found dead when police arrived; a ninth died at the hospital.

“We arrived at the scene and found eight people dead in the back of that trailer. ”

Police were tipped off by a Walmart employee who called 911 after someone escaped and begged for water.

“They were very hot to the touch, so these people were in that trailer without any signs of any type of water so you’re looking at a lot of heatstroke, a lot of dehydration,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

In all, 39 people were inside the truck. The truck’s airtight doors, turned the trailer into an oven, as outside temperatures in San Antonio exceeded 100 degrees.

