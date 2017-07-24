Nine dead in sweltering 18-wheeler

NBC's Sarah Rosari Published: Updated:
Human smuggling operation ends in tragedy when dozens are overcome by heat inside sweltering tractor trailer.

(NBC News) At least nine people are dead and dozens more remain hospitalized after being found in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Federal agents say the people found in the 18-wheeler at a Walmart parking lot are victims of human smuggling.

Eight people were found dead when police arrived; a ninth died at the hospital.

“We arrived at the scene and found eight people dead in the back of that trailer. ”

Police were tipped off by a Walmart employee who called 911 after someone escaped and begged for water.

“They were very hot to the touch, so these people were in that trailer without any signs of any type of water so you’re looking at a lot of heatstroke, a lot of dehydration,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

In all, 39 people were inside the truck. The truck’s airtight doors, turned the trailer into an oven, as outside temperatures in San Antonio exceeded 100 degrees.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2vSvyw8

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s