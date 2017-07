CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – From the author of “True Blood” comes a new series called “Midnight, Texas”. Mass Appeal got the chance to talk with the stars of the show, Sarah Ramos and Francois Arnaud, and then the Executive Producer Monica Owusu-Breen and author of the book the show is based off of, Charlaine Harris. “Midnight, Texas” airs Mondays at 10pm on 22News.

Advertisement