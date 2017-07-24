Man who evaded West Springfield police twice this month arrested after foot chase

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield Sunday after leading police on a foot chase for the third time this month.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a home on Baldwin Street Sunday after a resident saw a suspicious man, later identified as Sean Thompson, in their car.

When officers got there, Thompson allegedly ran from police, but was caught and arrested in the CSX Railroad yard. Police say Thompson was involved in foot chases with West Springfield police officers on July 9 and July 16, but had managed to get away both times.

Thompson is being charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, trespassing, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest in addition to two Massachusetts Trial Court Default Warrants for motor vehicle, weapon, and assault and battery charges.