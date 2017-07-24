Man shot and killed by Massachusetts police officer

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say Massachusetts police shot and killed a man wielding a pellet pistol.

In a Facebook post, the Spencer Police Department says officers tried to stop a car believed to have been involved in a domestic violence situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver pulled into a driveway in Spencer, exited the car and pointed the pistol at the officer.

Thinking the man was armed with a hand gun, police say the officer fired a single shot and hit the man.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.