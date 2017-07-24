Man held without bail in killing of girlfriend

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports 58-year-old Jose Cortes, of Leominster, was arraigned Monday and is being held without bail.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early says Cortes was arrested after the woman was declared dead by a paramedic following a 911 call to his apartment Sunday morning.

The newspaper says court documents identify the woman as Sonia Rios.

Cortes reportedly told authorities that he and Rios were having an argument before her death.

Assistant District Attorney Terry McLaughlin said at the arraignment that Cortes got a knife from the kitchen but “doesn’t remember much after that.”

A lawyer for Cortes did not immediately return a reporter’s call Monday.

