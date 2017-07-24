Longmeadow police looking for missing 18 year-old

Talys Figueroa-Hernandez disappeared Sunday near Connecticut state line

Two pictures of Talys Figueroa-Hernandez, released by the Longmeadow Police Department.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are hoping you can help them find an 18 year-old who disappeared on Sunday.

Longmeadow police posted on their official Facebook page that Talys Figueroa-Hernandez was last seen near Longmeadow Street (Route 5), not far from the Connecticut state line. They are concerned about her safety, because she needs to take medication.

Talys Figueroa-Hernandez is about 5’6” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say that she may be wearing “pajama-type clothing” and black Vans-brand sneakers, and usually wears a flower-shaped ring on her left hand. She also could be carrying a multi-colored backpack with a geometric design.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Longmeadow police at (413) 567-3311.

Talys Figureroa-Hernandez may be carrying a backpack with a geometric design similar to this one. Image Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department

