Lawmakers look to boost tax revenues for FY 2018

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are looking for new revenue sources to combat slow tax revenue growth this fiscal year. The state ended fiscal 2017 with $431 million less in tax revenues than expected according to the Department of Revenue.

Lawmakers and Governor Charlie Baker reduced spending in the budget to account for slow revenue growth. But legislators are also hoping to tap into new revenue sources, including the state’s proposed tax on pot sales.

Many lawmakers are also looking to the “Fair Share Amendment” to bring in more revenue to the state. The so-called “millionaire’s tax” would add a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million, changing the state’s flat income tax rate.

“It’s pretty modest in scope,” State Rep. Denise Provost told 22News. “But it would be significant as a source of new revenue for the state. This is going to help almost everyone.” Under the proposal, revenues would fund education and transportation.

The proposal is expected to come before voters on the 2018 ballot.