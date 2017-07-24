Lawmakers look for ways to fix state tax revenue shortfalls

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are looking for ways to make up for tax revenue shortfalls.

Tax collections came in more than $430 million below expectations last fiscal year.

Lawmakers and Governor Charlie Baker reduced spending in the budget to account for slow revenue growth.

But legislators are also hoping to tap into new revenue sources, like the tax on pots sales, and the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million.

“It’s pretty modest in scope, but it would be significant as a source of new revenue for the state,” said State Rep. Denise Provost, (D) Somerville. “This is going to help almost everyone.”

The proposed “Fair Share Amendment” is expected to be decided by voters on the 2018 ballot.