Large pack of coyotes sighted in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Environmental Committee has a warning for town residents: a large pack of roaming coyotes was reported over the weekend.

The pack of 15 to 20 coyotes was seen in the area of Paucatuck Road and Squassick Road, which is off of Dewey Street. The committee said that in large packs, coyotes can be bold and unafraid of humans.

Coyotes normally stay where there is a consistent food source, so people who live in the area should not leave pet food outside. Also, it is recommended to secure your trash bins.

Click here for more information about coyotes from the MassWildlife website.