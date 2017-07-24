Kushner denies collusion

White House Senior Advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner denies wrongdoing in contacts with Russian officials ahead of Senate questioning.

(NBC News) White House Senior Advisor and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will sit down with Senate Intelligence Committee staff Monday to answer questions about his relationships with Russian officials, his attendance at a meeting last year with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, and allegations he tried to set up a back channel way of communication with the Russians prior to President Trump’s inauguration.

Two other members of the Trump inner circle, Donald Trump Junior and former campaign chair Paul Manafort, agreed to interviews with the staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but will not appear at a formal public hearing on Wednesday.

The hearings come on the heels of a Washington Post report alleging President Trump inquired about his ability to pardon himself and family members, and the president tweeting over the weekend he has “complete power” to do so.

“There’s nobody around him that has to be pardoned. He was just making a statement about the power of pardons,” says White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

