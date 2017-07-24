It’s grass pollen season in western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have allergies, you probably did not suffer too much Monday. Thanks to the rain, the pollen count here in western Massachusetts was low.

When it is hot, however, most people’s allergies become irritating. Right now, we are in grass pollen season.

22News went to Hadley Garden Center on Monday to find out ways that you can help reduce allergy symptoms.

“Staying inside, staying in the air conditioning on those hot days, that’s when pollen can be worst. The rain obviously knocks the pollen down, but on those hot, dry days, stay out of where the pollen is,” nursery manager Dan Ziomek said.

If you do have allergies and you have been outside all day, you should change your clothes when you come back inside, so that you do not bring the pollen into your home.

With temperatures returning near normal levels toward the end of the week, pollen counts will rise.