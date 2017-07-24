Importance of headlights in rainy weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re driving in the rain with your windshield wipers on and your headlights off you’re breaking the law. State law requires headlights to be on at all times while your windshield wipers are in use.

Chicopee Police Department Public Relations Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that some drivers take extra precaution when driving in the rain.

“It’s safety, other cars see you approaching, also when you turn your headlights on your tail lights come on so other cars behind you in a hard driving rain can see that you’re in front of them,” Officer Wilk said. “A lot of people even take it a step further in heavy rain and put their flashers on which is even a little bit more of a bonus.”

Depending on the vehicle some have the ability to have your headlights automatically turn on and do even more for driver safety.

Andrew Luzio of Bertera Subaru in West Springfield, told 22News that there is new headlight technology that can assist drivers at night and in rainy weather.Some features include headlights that respond to steering and a sensor that tracks bad weather.

“The beams project farther than they would with traditional headlights especially in the rain, especially at night time, that’s when the steering responsive headlights help out on a dark rainy night,” Luzio said. “Helps you see around the corner a little bit better than you were able to before in other traditional cars.”

The law doesn’t only apply to bad weather.It states that headlights should be on a half hour before sunrise and a half hour after sunset.

Failure to have your headlights on when necessary can result in a $5 ticket.