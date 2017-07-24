Holyoke summer camp pairs rowing with computer programming

The summer program allows kids to learn coding

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water sports combined with computer programming might sound like an odd pairing, but that’s exactly what one summer camp is offering to kids in Holyoke.

A local non-profit is using a nearly $7,000 grant to unite the groups “Holyoke Codes” and “Holyoke Rows.”

The summer program, known as “Holyoke Codes and Rows,” allows kids to learn coding and robotics in the morning followed by rowing and kayaking in the afternoon.

“We want the kids to have fun,” Lissie Fein told 22News. “And we want them to try some things they haven’t tried before. And find they maybe have some interests that they didn’t know they had.”

The project is designed to break down stereotypes by showing the kids that succeeding at technology or sports doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

