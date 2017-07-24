Hoarding could make rescue impossible in emergency situations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The International OCD Foundation finds that at least one in 50 people have a hoarding problem.

Some research shows that it could be as many as one in 20.

In June, firefighters had trouble accessing a burning Westfield home where two women died. Rescue crews could not get in the home quickly enough to save them. Another women died recently in Fall River in a similar situation.

“If a fire starts, it’s difficult if not impossible for the occupants to get out and difficult if not impossible for the fire department to get in,” said Longmeadown Fire Captain Andrew Fraser.

Fraser also said that hoarding can trap first responders inside if exits and pathways are blocked.

“Basically people start collecting things and that’s something that gives them joy.. and then they cant stop,” said Dr. Elaine Campbell of the River Valley Counseling Center in Holyoke.

Campbell said that hoarding disorders are much like gambling addictions and that hoarding disorder sufferers do not intentionally keep excessive items, but that they lack the ability to stop.

Excessive hoarding can be considered an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which can bring on health hazards both for the sufferers and even their pets.

“Sometimes animals are the things collected and then that becomes a huge issue in terms of hygiene and things like that,” said Campbell.

Many also think that hoarding is only common among the elderly, but it can affect people of all ages.