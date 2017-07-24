Grants to fund housing, economic projects in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Massachusetts communities are receiving grants form the state to fund housing and economic projects.

The state has given out 39 Community Development Block Grants, which will support housing, infrastructure, and other economic development projects.

Governor Charlie Baker said this year’s program will help create about 286 new housing units across the state. The grants will also help support food pantries, financial literally programs, and teaching English as a second language.

Many of the towns receiving funding are in western Massachusetts, including Amherst, West Springfield, Palmer, Greenfield, Ware, and Palmer.

West Springfield will receive $825,000, which will support seven housing units, homebuyer programs, ESL, and camp scholarships. It’ll also help make improvements to public facilities.

The 39 grants total $30.5 million.

Since 2015, the state has provided $84 million to 180 communities in this federally funded program.

The Community Development Block Grant Program is federally funded.