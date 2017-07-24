Grants to fund housing, economic projects in western Massachusetts

The Community Development Block Grant program is federally funded

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Massachusetts communities are receiving grants form the state to fund housing and economic projects.

The state has given out 39 Community Development Block Grants, which will support housing, infrastructure, and other economic development projects.

Governor Charlie Baker said this year’s program will help create about 286 new housing units across the state. The grants will also help support food pantries, financial literally programs, and teaching English as a second language.

Many of the towns receiving funding are in western Massachusetts, including Amherst, West Springfield, Palmer, Greenfield, Ware, and Palmer.

West Springfield will receive $825,000, which will support seven housing units, homebuyer programs, ESL, and camp scholarships. It’ll also help make improvements to public facilities.

The 39 grants total $30.5 million.

Since 2015, the state has provided $84 million to 180 communities in this federally funded program.

The Community Development Block Grant Program is federally funded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s