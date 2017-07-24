Good Samaritans save drowning driver

KSDK's Raymond Strickland Published: Updated:
Men spring into action after watching car crash into creek and overturn, trapping driver inside.

(KSDK/NBC News) Two Missouri men are being hailed as heroes after saving a drowning driver trapped in an overturned car.

It was just after midnight, when Josh Stevens and Andrew Sherwin were driving on highway I-170 through St. Louis County when they saw a car suddenly swerve off the road.

“It was instinctual panic,” Sherwin said. “It was I want to help, but what if I can’t.”

“When we pulled over, when you look down this hill and down this creek, you couldn’t see a car,” said Stevens.

They did hear someone yelling help, screaming “I’m about to drown.”

”Water was coming in the car and he was fearing for his life and panicking,” Sherwin said.

“He said yes I’m drowning, I’m about to die,” Stevens added.

Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2tuaDyC

