Gluten-free summer pies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for an easy dessert for your next cookout, pastry chef Eslie McDermott came to show you some simple, summer pie recipes with a gluten-free crust.

Directions for Gluten-Free Crust:

1. Combine water, sour cream and vinegar in a bowl
2. Place flour, sugar, salt in a food processor and pulse with butter pieces added one at a time to resemble course crumbs. Add liquid in two parts.
3. This dough is a little crumbly so it doesn’t necessarily roll out well. You can actually just press it into the bottom of your desire pan and then freeze it for 10-15 minutes before baking.
4. This recipe makes one bottom layer crust for a typical 8-9″ pie pan.

 

Ingredients for Peach Filling:

  • 2 1/2 cups peaches, peeled/pitted/sliced into wedges
  • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of ginger or nutmeg if desired

Directions: 

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and set aside to allow maceration.
2. Fill unbaked pie crust and bake as desired.

