Fluctuating Weather Puts Toll On Plants

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – From a near heat wave to now feeling like Fall. 22News is working for you with how long we’ll be in this unusual weather pattern.

We’re talking about temperatures a good 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of the year, which means we’re feeling more like September than July.

Just last week we missed hitting a heat wave by one degree. Wednesday we got up to 90 degrees, Thursday 91 degrees, and than Friday only got to 89 degrees. A heat wave is 3 back to back days of 90 degrees or above.

But by Monday temperatures took a major dip. People had to reach for the jackets and long pants.

The cooler temperatures also brought western Massachusetts rain which we’ve seen a lot this summer

The combination of major temperature changes and excessive rain has taken a toll on our gardens and plants.

22News went to Hadley Garden Center to find out how we can help our plants and flowers thrive in this changing weather.Dan Ziomek, Nursery Manager at Hadley Garden Center, told 22News, “The 90s is very hard on the plants, it puts a lot of stress on the plants, they get ‘dry-ness’, stressed so people need to be adding extra water on the hot days but the cool weather like this, this is weather people want to grow in and with the extra rain they will grow even more.”

Average high temperatures are supposed to be in the lower 80s this time of year. It looks like we could be struggling to get there for the next day or so.