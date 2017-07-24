First Street Lot in Pittsfield to reopen with new features

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly renovated First Street Lot in Pittsfield will reopen on Tuesday.

In a news release sent to 22News from the city’s mayors office, the new lot will be available for both permit and metered parking.

The renovated lot includes new features like new paving, additional lighting and landscaping.

“I am thrilled because this is a project that the city has had on its radar for some time, and I’m glad that this work is now complete,” Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyler stated in the news release. “We have a newly reconfigured parking lot that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. I look forward to the First Street Lot serving as a great asset to our downtown.”

The metered parking at the First Street Lot goes in effect 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also several kiosks stationed around the lot to assist those who park at the lot.

There is also free parking after 5 p.m. on weekdays and parking is free all day on Saturdays and Sundays.