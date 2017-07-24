Ex-Barre treasurer accused of stealing from town to go on trial

Marcia Langelier allegedly took nearly $300K

Associated Press Published:

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town’s former tax collector, indicted nearly four years ago on charges that she stole more than $300,000 of the town’s money to sustain a gambling habit, faces trial this fall.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that former Barre tax collector Marcia Langelier is scheduled go on trial Oct. 30. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including larceny and embezzlement.

Prosecutors say she stole money from 2005 into 2011 while serving in the elected position.

At her 2013 arraignment, prosecutors said she had accrued gambling losses of $350,000.

Independent auditors had previously warned town officials that practices in the tax collector’s office could conceal “irregularities.”

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

 

