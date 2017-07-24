Construction begins for new in-door shooting range in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new shooting range is coming to West Springfield.

Guns Inc. has begun construction on an indoor shooting range at 1050 Main Street. It will be called “Hot Brass.”

Guns Inc. plans to consolidate their retail outlet with the new shooting range just down Main Street.

Area gun enthusiasts currently have to travel some distance to access an indoor range.

“There is no indoor gun and bow range within an hour and a half radius of us in Massachusetts,” Kendall Knapik, President of Hot Brass told 22News. “So we’ll be the only ones in the area, which will hopefully bring in a lot more customers.”

Guns Inc. hopes to open their shooting range and new retail store in March of 2018.